Priyanka Chopra flying off to Brazil as Nick Jonas’ plus-one?

Recent developments in the hottest love story of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are claims of the duo flying to Brazil for the Villamix festival. A source informed People magazine that Priyanka and Nick have jetted off to Brazil where Nick will be performing this weekend at the Villamix festival. Nick had shared on his social media account, “Pumped to get back on stage! See you guys at @Villamix this weekend #villamixgoiânia,” to which Priyanka had responded with ‘Can’t wait’.A source close to the couple informed PEOPLE, “They’re very happy. It’s getting serious.”

After spending an intimate weekend in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to the US for their work commitments. On their stay here, PeeCee and Nick indulged in a friends and family dinner where the pop singer met his alleged girlfriend’s mom Madhu Chopra and also went on for a private vacation in Goa.

Priyanka had shared a photo of her brother and Nick Jonas and had captioned it, ‘Favorite Men’. Nick had also shared a video of her enjoying the rains and had captioned it with lovestruck emoji.

While in India, Priyanka and Nick attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s Mehendi ceremony and engagement function. Priyanka and Nick walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the Ambani residence, Antilia here in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the Quantico star had attended Nick Jonas’ family wedding as his plus-one and also met his family members and his brother Kevin Jonas who called her super-awesome in an interview.

Reports also suggested that the rumoured couple will get engaged next month and that they’re looking forward to move in together.