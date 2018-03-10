Priyanka Chopra enjoying snowfall in New York will make you jealous; see pic
Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York City, and was seen enjoying the snowfall. PeeCee has shared a picture on social media page where she is seen looking upwards to the sky, her hands opened and a hearty laughter splitting her face. She captioned the picture, “Snow.. my friends here..”
Snow.. my friends here.. ❄️☃️🌨❤️😍💋🙏🏼 #Snowday #smilesallaround #lastweekoffilming #NYCschedule #quantico
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is shooting for third season of her American TV series Quantico, in which she playing FBI agent Alex Parris. Taking out some time from her busy schedule, she keeps updating her fans with some beautiful pictures. In another picture shared on Instagram, PeeCee is stunning as she walks down a street of NYC. She donned a leather skirt and an overcoat.
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
On International Women’s Day, she surprised her fans with a live chat with Ranveer Singh in which they had a conversation about Ranveer’s attire on Women’s Day and his upcoming films. In the video, Ranveer also asked to Priyanka to come back to Mumbai and work some more in Bollywood movies.
If we talk about Bollywood, PeeCee might be seen in the sequel of Aitraaz. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Subhash Ghai is keen on making a sequel to the romantic thriller and wants Priyanka to play the lead.
