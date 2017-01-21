Priyanka Chopra credits ‘Quantico’ crew for her People’s Choice Award

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra, who recently won the favourite actress trophy in a drama series for “Quantico” at the People’s Choice Awards, thanked the “incredible” cast and crew of the show in a special Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-video sharing app, the 34-year-old star shared a group picture of her show’s entire crew and dedicated the award to them.

“This award would not be possible without this incredible cast and crew and writers and producers who work tirelessly on 15 hr days non stop for months together and still keep their humour and love alive! You make me #AlexParrish and invincible,” Priyanka captioned the picture.

This is the second time, Priyanka has bagged the trophy at the People’s Choice Awards. Last year, she won it for the favourite actress in a new TV series category for the same show.

The actress was nominated alongside Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P Henson and Viola Davis this year.

She is also set to make her Hollywood movie debut with “Baywatch”. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron alongside Priyanka.