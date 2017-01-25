Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nita Ambani for MET Museum honour

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, who has been honoured by the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) for her philanthropic efforts.

Priyanka on Tuesday congratulated Ambani, who was honoured in New York.

“Big Congratulations to Nita Ambani on the MET Museum honour! Always paving the way for a better world.You’re getting a monster hug tonight,” Priyanka tweeted.

Ambani’s philanthropic work in the areas of education, sports, healthcare, rural transformation, urban renewal, disaster response, women empowerment and promotion of the arts, has been recognised with the honour. She is said to be the first South Asian to receive the accolade.

The Met is recognised as one of the most iconic museums, and it houses over 5,000 years of art from around the world.

On the acting front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hollywood film “Baywatch”, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The movie is an adaptation of the 1990’s popular TV show of the same name.