Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding dates out and we can’t wait to witness the 3-day extravaganza
Good News folks! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding dates are finally out. After a grand roka ceremony in Mumbai, Priyanka and Nick aka Prick had reportedly finalised a venue for their grand wedding. And now it seems like they have finally zeroed in their wedding dates.
As per the reports of a leading daily, Priyanka and Nick are all set to get married over three days a grand celebration. Reports suggest that the wedding rituals will be happening from November 30 to December 2 this year. Priyanka and Nick want their wedding to be grand and royal. They have reportedly finalised Umedh Bhavan in Jodhpur as their wedding destination.
If reports are to be believed then Priyanka and Nick’s wedding will have a limited guest list of 200 people, with only their close friends and family in attendance. Since a lot of their Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PC is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur.
Although, neither Priyanka nor Nick have given their confirmation, Prick fans would undoubtedly be delighted with the news.