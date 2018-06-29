Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas return to the US, after making waves in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the hottest couple in the showbiz, left for US from India last night, and were spotted at the international airport. Nick and Priyanka spent some quality time in India, with their intimate dinner date, a private vacay in Goa and attending the pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta last night.

After a handful of public appearances, the duo is headed back to their professional commitments. However, PeeCee’s visit to her ‘second home’ this time will be cut short as she will return to India in the first week of July to start working on her comeback film with Salman – Bharat.

The Quantico star is known to juggle between the east and west, and maintaining a balance between her personal and professional life.

Giving us some major couple goals, reports also suggest that they will be moving in together. A source told Life & Style about how Priyanka is willing to take things a step further and move in with Nick. It further said, “Nick is telling pals that she is the one and he’s asked her to move in with him. Nick loves that Priyanka is older and more mature than his exes. There’s no game playing. They have a really easy relationship.”

Will this be a bold step for both Priyanka and Nick? If it’s true, we can’t wait to see some cosy apartment pictures.