Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make it a date night in New York post attending family wedding

Priyanka Chopra is just making headlines every single after being spotted with Hollywood sensation Nick Jonas. The rumours don’t seem to stop as they are always been seen together. They have been leaving cutesy comments on each other’s Instagram posts and have been spotted on several dinner outings. This past weekend, Nick Jonas almost made his relationship official with Priyanka Chopra after he took her as his date to his cousin sister’s wedding in Atlantic City in New York. They arrived arm in arm and left fans in frenzy.

After attending Nick Jonas’ family wedding as his date, Priyanka Chopra stepped out with him in New York for date night. The 36-year-old actress was seen leaving a restaurant late night on Tuesday as the 25-year-old pop sensation followed her. She looked beautiful in a baby blue satin couture dress with a white jacket and heels. Nick looked cool in a black sports shirt and white pants.

The rumours around their relationship began last month when the duo was first reportedly spotted on a date night at the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 25. The next day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas watched the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game together. The following weekend, which was the Memorial Day weekend, the duo was spotted on a yacht with many of Nick’s close friends including Wilmer Valderrama, Glen Powell, and Chord Overstreet. They looked very cozy on the yacht.

This is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has been linked to Nick Jonas. She took the internet by storm when she made her debut at the MET Gala 2017 donning a trench coat dress with a long train. As she was representing Ralph Lauren, she was accompanied by another Ralph Lauren collaborator, Nick. Soon, everyone noticed the two shared quite shared a good chemistry on the red carpet and at the after-party. This gave the gossip mills to talk about how they could be dating.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra already has two Hollywood projects- A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. She will be soon returning to India to kickstart Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani.