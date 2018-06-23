Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas latest! Dinner date in Mumbai with PC’s mother, and adorable Insta post

After reports of Priyanka Chopra arriving in Mumbai with alleged boyfriend Nick Jonas did rounds, the paparazzi hovered over the pair to capture the duo in a snap at the airport. The Quantico star invited Nick over to meet her mother Madhu Chopra. The alleged couple were spotted on a dinner date with the latter.

Although the pair has been keeping their affair under wraps, we’re still waiting for the moment they confirm it on an official level. Despite the rumours, the two simply can’t get enough of each other. The proof? Nick recently took to Instagram to share the most adorable post of his charming lady in the romantic weather.

Priyanka and Nick were also spotted hand in hand arriving at their dinner date last night. Priyanka looked sexy in a checkered number as she stepped out for the dinner date. She completed her look with white strappy heels and nude make up.

Well, it’s sad to say that they both are into each other which means there is no room for another person to grab the spot. Twitterati was awestruck by the much in love couple’s cute PDA.

According to several Hollywood websites, Nick’s friends have never seen him go so crazy over any woman. The singer apparently makes sure he has eyes only for Priyanka when they go out together and also makes her feel like the most beautiful woman in the world, reports Pinkvilla.