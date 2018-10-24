Priyank Sharma wants to show his dancing skill
After “MTV Splitsvilla” and “Bigg Boss”, actor Priyank Sharma says he wants to do reality shows which highlight his skills as an actor and a dancer. “I want to go forward as an actor. I started as an anchor and then thought that I want to make a mark as a dancer. But I left dancing as a profession and went on to do reality shows,” Priyank said.
“Reality shows are done for me. I want to play with my strength like as an actor I can go and attend a reality show as a contestant or maybe something as a dancer. I don’t want to go and do a similar show like ‘MTV Roadies’, a dating show like ‘Splitsvilla’ or ‘Bigg Boss’,” he added.
Priyank, who will soon be seen in the web series “Puncch Beat”, says he wants to win a reality show now. “I have made a mark, but never won it. I can accept that I lost all the reality shows. I think I can go and win a show if I go as a dancer,” he added.