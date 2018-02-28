Priya Prakash Varrier’s singing tribute to Sridevi is a heartfelt one; watch video
Sridevi’s sudden death has definitely shocked the entire world. Since then, many people are remembering her by expressing their emotions on social media. Just like that, current national crush, winking girl Priya Prakash Varrier too paid musical tribute to the legend Sridevi.
Priya posted her singing video on her Twitter account in which she dedicated a tribute song to Sridevi. She captioned the video, “History never really says goodbye. History says, ‘See you later.”
History never really says goodbye. History says, ‘See you later. pic.twitter.com/uGnRF0y77m
— Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 27, 2018
Well, we can see how Priya is remembering Sridevi with the song, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ with her melodious voice. Apart from that, Priya has also tweeted, “Life is so fragile & unpredictable ! You will always live in our hearts forever . #RIPSridevi #Chandani”.
Life is so fragile & unpredictable ! You will always live in our hearts forever . #RIPSridevi #Chandani pic.twitter.com/FnWUCS5Ia1
— Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 25, 2018
Notably, Priya Varrier is the girl who found overnight fame after her viral video from a song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in the film, Oru Adaar Love found its way to social media and went viral.