Home / Entertainment / Priya Prakash Varrier’s singing tribute to Sridevi is a heartfelt one; watch video

Priya Prakash Varrier’s singing tribute to Sridevi is a heartfelt one; watch video

— By Sumit Rajguru | Feb 28, 2018 12:45 pm
Sridevi’s sudden death has definitely shocked the entire world. Since then, many people are remembering her by expressing their emotions on social media. Just like that, current national crush, winking girl Priya Prakash Varrier too paid musical tribute to the legend Sridevi.

Priya posted her singing video on her Twitter account in which she dedicated a tribute song to Sridevi. She captioned the video, “History never really says goodbye. History says, ‘See you later.”

 


Well, we can see how Priya is remembering Sridevi with the song, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ with her melodious voice. Apart from that, Priya has also tweeted, “Life is so fragile & unpredictable ! You will always live in our hearts forever . #RIPSridevi #Chandani”.

Notably, Priya Varrier is the girl who found overnight fame after her viral video from a song Manikya Malaraya Poovi in the film, Oru Adaar Love found its way to social media and went viral.

