Priya Prakash Varrier’s film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ set to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Kerala: Popularity for Priya Prakash Varrier does not seem to end. Now, her film Oru Adaar love is going to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu apart from Malayalam on June 15.

Priya Warrier arose to nationwide fame after a clip from a song in her film, Manikya Malaraya Poovi, went viral on social media. Her school girl avatar in the song became very popular among the Indian audience. In the song clip, Varrier was seen winking and exchanging romantic expressions with her classmate during a gathering. Now the director of the Malayam-romantic film seems to multiply cash by releasing the film in several other languages.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed by two men of Hyderabad alleging that the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community. The petition reads,“The 30-second clip shows a schoolgirl and schoolboy exchanging smiles, eyebrows wiggles and winks from across the way. Winking itself is forbidden in Islam and in a case where the act of winking is superimposed with a sacred song, written in the praise of Prophet Mohammed and his first wife…the same act becomes an act of blasphemy.”

Earlier in February, a group of 14 men had filed a similar complaint against the song. A fatwa was also issued by Hyderabad-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia, demanding the government to remove the song from the film. Responding to the action, film makers and Varrier pointed out in their plea that the original song had been part of popular culture in Kerala since the 1970s, without any controversy. At that time, the Supreme Court had stayed all pending first information reports filed against the song and the movie.