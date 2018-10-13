PriVika Wedding Pics! Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary get hitched in a splendid galore

Lovely Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary aka Privika finally tied the knot on Friday night, October 12, 2018. Prince and Yuvika took saat phere in the presence of his family and close friends.

Prince and Yuvika’s wedding was indeed a grand affair of the TV industry as celebs like Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Priyank Sharma, Pearl V Puri, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Vikas Gupta and others had come to give blessings to this newlywed couple.

Check out inside pictures and videos of Privika wedding:

View this post on Instagram The baarat arrives ❤️ #princenarula #privika @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram Dulha #princenarula ay his wedding ❤️ #privika @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 7:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram @divyaagarwal_official at #privika wedding @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 8:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram And that moment 😍😍😍😍 #privika #princenarula #yuvikachaudhary @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram #irfanpathan with his cute son at #privika wedding @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 9:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram #sohailkhan for #privika wedding #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 9:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram #sohailkhan at #privika wedding #princenarula #yuvikachaudhary @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 10:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram #nehadhupia at #privika wedding A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 10:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram @priyanksharmaaa @benafshasoonawalla @ #privika wedding A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 10:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram Wedding is just about started #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula #privika @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram #tabu at #privika wedding #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 12, 2018 at 12:50pm PDT

We wish PriVika a happy married life!