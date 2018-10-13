Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#Navratri2018
#IndiavsWestIndies
#MeToo
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / PriVika Wedding Pics! Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary get hitched in a splendid galore

PriVika Wedding Pics! Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary get hitched in a splendid galore

— By Sumit Rajguru | Oct 13, 2018 08:50 am
FOLLOW US:

Privika, Privika wedding pics, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Bigg Boss 9 couple, Prince Yuvika wedding pictures, Prince Yuvika marriage

Lovely Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary aka Privika finally tied the knot on Friday night, October 12, 2018. Prince and Yuvika took saat phere in the presence of his family and close friends.

Prince and Yuvika’s wedding was indeed a grand affair of the TV industry as celebs like Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Priyank Sharma, Pearl V Puri, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Vikas Gupta and others had come to give blessings to this newlywed couple.

Check out inside pictures and videos of Privika wedding:


 

View this post on Instagram

 

The baarat arrives ❤️ #princenarula #privika @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dulha #princenarula ay his wedding ❤️ #privika @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And the beautiful bride #yuvikachaudhary arrives #privika #princenarula #yuvikachaudhary @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@divyaagarwal_official at #privika wedding @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ranvijaysingh #nikhilchinapa with #privika 😍😍 #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And that moment 😍😍😍😍 #privika #princenarula #yuvikachaudhary @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#irfanpathan with his cute son at #privika wedding @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#irfanpathan with his cute son at #privika wedding #princenarula #yuvikachaudhary @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#sohailkhan for #privika wedding #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#sohailkhan at #privika wedding #princenarula #yuvikachaudhary @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Party has just started 😍😍😍 ❤️❤️💘 #privika #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#nehadhupia at #privika wedding

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@priyanksharmaaa @benafshasoonawalla @ #privika wedding

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wedding is just about started #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula #privika @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#tabu at #privika wedding #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

We wish PriVika a happy married life!

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK