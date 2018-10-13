PriVika Wedding Pics! Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary get hitched in a splendid galore
Lovely Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary aka Privika finally tied the knot on Friday night, October 12, 2018. Prince and Yuvika took saat phere in the presence of his family and close friends.
Prince and Yuvika’s wedding was indeed a grand affair of the TV industry as celebs like Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Priyank Sharma, Pearl V Puri, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Vikas Gupta and others had come to give blessings to this newlywed couple.
Check out inside pictures and videos of Privika wedding:
Dulha #princenarula ay his wedding ❤️ #privika @viralbhayani
And the beautiful bride #yuvikachaudhary arrives #privika #princenarula #yuvikachaudhary @viralbhayani
#ranvijaysingh #nikhilchinapa with #privika 😍😍 #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula @viralbhayani
And that moment 😍😍😍😍 #privika #princenarula #yuvikachaudhary @viralbhayani
#irfanpathan with his cute son at #privika wedding @viralbhayani
#sohailkhan for #privika wedding #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula @viralbhayani
Party has just started 😍😍😍 ❤️❤️💘 #privika #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula @viralbhayani
Wedding is just about started #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula #privika @viralbhayani
#tabu at #privika wedding #yuvikachaudhary #princenarula @viralbhayani
We wish PriVika a happy married life!