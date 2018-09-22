PriVika! Bigg Boss couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to tie the knot on October 12; check out their unique invite
Ever since popular Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary announced their engagement, fans were extremely excited to know their wedding dates. And guess what, the date for their big day is out. According to reports, ‘PriVika’ are all set to tie a knot on October 12, 2018. Designed by Alokik Invites, their wedding invitation looks interestingly unique.
See Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding invitation here:
The wedding invitation is indeed looking beautifully boxed with photo frame of an idol of Lord Ganesha inside of it. Notably, the reason behind sharing box is to make people keep their wedding as one of the memorable affairs of their life.
Earlier, when Yuvika was asked about her wedding plans, she had said, “Yes, of course, I have jitters, and this is a different stage of my life. When the marriage date comes close, you have jitters and excitement both. It’s a different life altogether. The beauty of our culture is that a girl has to leave her home. I have been living with my family so yes it’s a big change for me.”
On the work front, Prince is currently working in Naagin 3 as ‘Snake Charmer’ while Yuvika will next be seen opposite Jimmy Shergill in SP Chauhan.