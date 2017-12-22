New Delhi: To mark Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, Kensington Palace, on Thursday, released the couple’s official portrait photographs.

The pictures have been shot by Alexi Lubomirski – a former assistant to Vogue favourite Mario Testino, who took Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first official images.

Kensington Palace captioned the picture, “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release this official portrait photograph to mark their engagement. The photograph was taken by photographer @alexilubomirski earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

In one image, the ‘Suits’ star holds Prince Harry’s face, and in the other she sits just below him on the steps of Frogmore.

The 33-year-old prince and his bride-to-be announced their engagement on November 27. They are set to marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on May 19.