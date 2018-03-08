Priest claims Arshi Khan did not return Rs 40,000 loan, she alleges sexual harassment

Mumbai: Arshi Khan of Big Boss 11 has been once again caught up in a controversy. The model has been accused by a priest of the Sai Dham temple in Kandivali, of borrowing a sum of Rs 40,000 two years ago and not returning it. Pandit Ramesh Joshi claims that despite requesting her repeatedly she has not returned the money. On Tuesday, the priest filed a complaint to the Samta Nagar police station.

The pandit said that Arshi along with her publicist Flynn Remedios met him in September 2015. After that they became frequent visitors of the temple. According to the priest, on 5th of December, he apparently gave Arshi Khan a loan of Rs 40,000 when she told her that she lost her purse and was in urgent need of money for her medical treatment. The priest claimed he gave her the cash of Rs 40,000 but after that day the two stopped visiting the temple.

They even stopped taking the calls from the priest. She also told the priest in a conversation that happened later that once she gets the money from her producers she will immediately return the loan but she hasn’t returned the money yet.

As reported by Mid-day the priest also said that, “Arshi was like my daughter; I helped her in a time of distress, but she broke my trust. I seek the police’s intervention so I can get my money back.”

Senior inspector of Samata Nagar Police station has assured that they received the complaint and they will investigate the matter. The police said that they will register a non-cognisable offence.

However, Arshi Khan has rubbished the allegation and accused him of sexually harassing and extorting money from her. She claims that although he considered her his daughter, he used to inappropriately touch her.

As reported by Mid- Day, the publicist Flynn Remedios also supported the model and said, “The allegation is completely baseless. Arshi does not owe any money to Pandit Ramesh, he is just trying to extort her. The police has not informed us of any complaint. We will soon file a complaint against Pandit Ramesh, as he is spreading rumours and harassing Arshi.”