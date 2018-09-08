‘Prick’ pictures! Newly-engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s PDA proves their love is eternal

The newly-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in style for Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show during New York Fashion Week. The duo were engaged in PDA, and they got clicked by paparazzi. They held hands, embraced, and it was clear they couldn’t get enough of each other. The chemistry between them looks adorable in the pictures.

Apart from that, they even looked stunning. Priyanka dazzled in a long-sleeve, floor-length gown, which she paired with a silver metallic clutch, while her fiancé stunned in an equally stylish white tuxedo for the event.

So have a look at the pictures