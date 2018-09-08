Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / ‘Prick’ pictures! Newly-engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s PDA proves their love is eternal

‘Prick’ pictures! Newly-engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s PDA proves their love is eternal

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 08, 2018 03:20 pm
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image: Viral Bhayani

The newly-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in style for Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show during New York Fashion Week. The duo were engaged in PDA, and they got clicked by paparazzi. They held hands, embraced, and it was clear they couldn’t get enough of each other. The chemistry between them looks adorable in the pictures.

Apart from that, they even looked stunning. Priyanka dazzled in a long-sleeve, floor-length gown, which she paired with a silver metallic clutch, while her fiancé stunned in an equally stylish white tuxedo for the event.

So have a look at the pictures


Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image: Viral Bhayani

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image: Viral Bhayani

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image: Viral Bhayani

 

 

