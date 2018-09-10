‘Prick’ love story! Nick Jonas reveals how he fell in love with Priyanka Chopra; read to know

The newly engaged and much-in-love couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, has been making headlines with their whirlwind romance. The couple, who made their engagement official in August, is currently in New York City which happens to be Priyanka’s second home. Nick has been busy with the promotions of his new single ‘Right Now’ with Robin Shulz. The singer-actor reached the late night talk show of Jimmy Fallon where he talked about his engagement and how he first met Priyanka.

Nick Jonas appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on September 7 where he finally told the story of how they met. When Jimmy congratulated Nick on his engagement, Nick revealed how they got connected over texts way before MET Gala 2017 appearance as friends. “We met through a friend, so we got connected first over text and we started talking for a while and it was about six months before we met up in person. And then we attended the MET Gala a few years ago together. Had a great time but it was just as friends. And our lives were kind of taking us to different places. And the thing was funny as people would ask us, in interview settings and in private, ‘Are you guys seeing each other?’” he said. “And the answer was no. People thought we were being coy, and so did we, until we cut to, now we’re engaged, so the story sort of wrote itself.” he said. “We met up again, I think 5 months ago now and it was kind of immediate and we sort of jumped right in and we’re very happy,” he added.

When Jimmy told Nick to give his best to Priyanka, Nick revealed that she was on the sets of the show. He said, “She’s here.” Priyanka was near the audience section watching the taping when she greeted Jimmy from the stands.

It is known that Nick Jonas came to India to make things official with Priyanka with the traditional nuptials. Talking about the Roka ceremony and engagement party which took place in Mumbai on August 18, he further revealed, “We did this beautiful Roka ceremony…It’s a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement. There’s some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to have a chance to meet and hang out and get to know each other. It’s really incredible. We both left that ceremony so full of joy…For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards.”

But more importantly, when asked if if they had a celebrity couple name, Priyanka yelled from the side of the stage, “Prick!” To this, Nick responded, “She likes Prick,” but then added, “I don’t like that one that much.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also gave some old Hollywood retro vibes at the ongoing New York Fashion Week 2018. The couple attended the 50th anniversary show of ace designer Ralph Lauren and kept it pretty classy and chic.