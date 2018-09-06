President Ram Nath Kovind makes surprise visit on the sets of Ranbir-Alia starrer ‘Brahmastra’

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met President Ram Nath Kovind and President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on the sets of their upcoming sci-fi drama ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria on Wednesday. President Kovind, who is currently on an eight-day state visit to three European countries – Cyprus, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, took time out from his busy schedule to visit the set of Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra in Sofia.

The President took to his official Instagram account to share photos from the sets. “President Kovind and President Radev dropped in at the studio in Sofia where the Hindi film Brahmastra is being made. The Presidents met the Indo-Bulgarian crew and chatted about cinema as a business and cultural link between the two countries ???????? @aliaabhatt,” read the caption.

In one of the two pictures, the stars can be seen having a conversation with President Kovind and his Bulgarian counterpart Radev. Earlier on Wednesday, India and Bulgaria signed two agreements in an effort to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

On the other hand, ‘Brahmastra’ is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Also starring Mouni Roy and Tollywood star Nagarjuna, the flick is all set to hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.