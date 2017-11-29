Prernaa Arora awarded “Young Budding Producer” at Jashn-E-Youngistan !

Dreams do come true when given the right channel of thought and action and no one epitomizes it better than Prernaa Arora, producer at Kriarj Entertainment. The business of entertainment seemed well rooted in Prernaa’s genes, as she started at a grassroot level, understanding the ropes of the business. After the stupendous success of Rustom and Toilet : Ek Prem Katha, Prernaa has gone on to bankroll some of the most sought after films, working with the likes of the biggest superstars and finest filmmakers in the Hindi film industry.

The gorgeous producer’s roster includes Padman, Parmanu, Pari, Kedarnath, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan’s untitled next and several others in the pipeline, all of which promise great entertainment value and yet tackle relevant and important subjects.

For this and much more, Prernaa Arora was presented the award for “Young Budding Producer” at the Jashn-E-Youngistan awards. Jashn-e-Youngistan was attended by personalities from all walks of life, who were awarded for their contribution to their respective fields. This was a unique initiative to appreciate and encourage the dynamic young power of this country.