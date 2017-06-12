Pregnant Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to quit Taarak..? Here’s the truth

TV actress Disha Vakani, who is popularly known for her solid character of Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is expecting her first child. And while it is good news for her, there might be some bad news in store for her fans. There have been reports doing rounds in the TV industry that Disha might leave the show.

But hold on, the actress will not quit the show. Instead she will be taking a break from the show. According to a report in DNA, “The actress will take a break from the TV show. Disha who is pregnant with her first child will be on a maternity break soon.”

Also read: Disha Vakani aka Daya of Tarak Mehta pregnant with her first child

A source further told to DNA that, “Yes, Disha is pregnant and the team including the writers are working out a way in which they can give her a leave of few months. In case she’s needed, she can just do a few scenes and leave. Disha and the makers have already discussed it and they are in no mood to replace her as they feel that she’s integral to the show. So they are getting a solution which helps both the show and the actress.”

After all, Disha has huge fan following and after just a year of the show release, she became the favourite member in every household. Disha has not only worked in TV shows but also in the films like Devdas, Jodha Akbar, Love Story 2050, Mangal Pandey: The Rising and others.

The actress got hitched in 2016 to Gujarati businessman Mayur Pandya.