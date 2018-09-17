Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Prachi Tehlan’s new pool pictures are just too hot to handle; check out

Prachi Tehlan’s new pool pictures are just too hot to handle; check out

— By FPJ Bureau | Sep 17, 2018 06:57 pm
FOLLOW US:

Just when Monday was starting to get to our heads, internet got blessed with some totally hot pictures of none other than, Prachi Tehlan. Sizzling Prachi Tehlan has raised the temperature on Instagram with her just too hot to handle latest pool pictures from a photoshoot.

Prachi manages to sport a black dress, more of like a pool attire, flaunting her bold attitude that adds to her hotness quotient. Her followers and fans on Instagram have been drooling over her hotness. They cannot stop praising Prachi’s new avatar. With an hourglass-like figure, a pretty face & her fine acting skills, the actress has been ruling the hearts of many and these pictures totally fit the bill.

Prachi has been winning the hearts of her audience with her stellar sense of style and acting skills. She will soon be seen with South Megastar – Mammootty, in a new movie. ‘Mamankam’ is supposed to release next year. No doubt, the amount of eyes she’s grabbing at this moment are all because of her hard work.


 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Rehashing an old story

    The exchange of invective between the ruling party and the Congress over the escape of the bank defaulter Vijay Mallya…

  • Reassuring decisions

    Markets seem to have faith in the steps the Government is set to implement to contain the current account deficit…

  • Rahul Gandhi destined for political wilderness?

    Petrol and Diesel, by themselves, have become the most inflammable issues in Indian politics now. The ever-rising prices of petroleum…

  • Grapple with the rupee & oil but don’t panic

    The big news this week was on two key prices. One is the price of the almighty dollar, and the…

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…