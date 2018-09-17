Prachi Tehlan’s new pool pictures are just too hot to handle; check out

Just when Monday was starting to get to our heads, internet got blessed with some totally hot pictures of none other than, Prachi Tehlan. Sizzling Prachi Tehlan has raised the temperature on Instagram with her just too hot to handle latest pool pictures from a photoshoot.

Prachi manages to sport a black dress, more of like a pool attire, flaunting her bold attitude that adds to her hotness quotient. Her followers and fans on Instagram have been drooling over her hotness. They cannot stop praising Prachi’s new avatar. With an hourglass-like figure, a pretty face & her fine acting skills, the actress has been ruling the hearts of many and these pictures totally fit the bill.

Prachi has been winning the hearts of her audience with her stellar sense of style and acting skills. She will soon be seen with South Megastar – Mammootty, in a new movie. ‘Mamankam’ is supposed to release next year. No doubt, the amount of eyes she’s grabbing at this moment are all because of her hard work.