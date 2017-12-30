Prabhudheva’s new project begins in Mysuru
Mysuru: Actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudheva has started shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled project here.
“My new untitled project produced by Passion Studios… Production number six commenced in Mysuru today (Friday). We seek your blessings and wishes for the same. Arun Vaidyanathan, Umesh G. Reddy, Sudhan S.,” Prabhudheva tweeted.
Other details regarding the project were yet to be revealed.
Prabhudheva also shared a photograph from the set. In the image, the crew of the upcoming movie can be seen posing with the film’s clapboard.
He will also act in “Gulaebaghavali”, a Tamil action comedy film. It will also star actresses Hansika Motwani and Revathi.