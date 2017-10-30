Prabhudheva choreographs Big B for song

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva has choreographed Amitabh Bachchan for a song and the megastar seems to have had a tough time shaking a leg at age 75.

Amitabh shared a throwback image of himself on Twitter on Sunday and wrote: “At 75 made to danceÂ… and accomplish that, which Prabhudheva, the genius directs. Happy you are home instead of an asylum.”

T 2695 – At 75 made to dance .. and accomplish that, which Prabhudeva, the genius directs .. happy you are home instead of an asylum pic.twitter.com/PiFtvL3QMv

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 28, 2017

Amitabh didn’t share any details about the project.

The “Piku” actor, currently seen as a host on popular game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, has films like “102 Not Out” and “Thugs of Hindostan” in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Amitabh has wished luck to Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee for his upcoming movie “Mayurakshi”.

“Friend, superstar of Bengal, Prosenjit, his new film with legend Soumitra Chatterjee. Best wishes,” Amitabh tweeted alongside a trailer of “Mayurakshi”, which has been directed by Atanu Ghosh and will hit the screens on December 29.