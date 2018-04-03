Prabhu Deva turns 45: Here are 6 legendary dance videos of the king of breakdancing

Known for his break dances, the veteran dancer Prabhu Deva is celebrating his 45th birthday. The dancer is also popularly considered as Michael Jackson of the Bollywood, the dancer has played many roles other than a dancer. The multi-talented celebrity has not just performed as dance artist but also directed, acted, produced and choreographed. Prabhu Deva has given many hit dance performances that delighted his audience. Here are few dance hits that are popular and praised by the fans:

Ek Bagiyan Mein, Sapnay



Prabhu Deva is starring with Kajol in the song. Prabhu Deva’s dance moves in the song are as famous as the song. As per the sources Kajol had to take 20 rehearsals to perform as well as Deva.

Kay Sera Sera, Pukar

Prabhu Deva’s dance moves in the song shows his great style and energy. Both actors starring in the song are considered to be one of the great dancers of the industry.

Urvashi-Urvashi, Hum Se Hai Muqabala

Urvashi-Urvashi is also one of the famous songs of A. R. Rahman. The music video is also Prabhu Deva’s another dance hit.

Muqabala Muqabala

Muqabala Muqabala, another song from the film Hum Se Hai Muqabala. The actor shows off his enigmatic dance steps and great energy in the song. The actor’s dance steps remind his fans of Michael Jackson.

ABCD, a special song

The film is about team rivalries and dance competition. As shown in the film the solo performance by Prabhu Deva wins their team the dance tournament.

Go Go Govinda, Oh My God

In the special dance performance, Prabhu Deva is starring with Sonakshi Sinha. The dance is celebrating Hindu festival Govinda.