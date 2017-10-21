Prabhas has a special return gift for his fans on his birthday

Sources close to Prabhas have revealed something that is going to keep millions of his fans guessing and even more eagerly waiting for his birthday. Sources told us that Prabhas has planned a very special surprise for his fans as a return gift to them, few hours before his birthday, which falls on 23rd October.

Prabhas is a star that treats his fan with the utmost respect and immense love. He goes out his to meet and greet them whenever possible. He is very close to his fans and makes sure to personally express his gratitude to them for all the things they do to make him feel special and loved all the time.

Prabhas will be taking up to his social media to unveil this surprise which we don’t know. Prabhas’ fans are known to go beyond for their darling every time. It’s their goal to make their favourite idol smile throughout the day.

With this news, we guess we have made the wait even more difficult for all his fans.