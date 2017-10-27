Prabhas gets marriage proposals on his B’day

As the ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas recently celebrated his birthday, he also received millions of birthday wishes from his fans. But the most interesting part is that most of the messages were actually marriage proposals which read something like –“Marry Me”. These messaged were from women across the country and even overseas.

After the magnum opuse, Prabhas has quickly become the one of India’s most eligible bachelor. Getting marriage proposals is nothing new for Prabhas but the number of proposals that come in for the star is something unimaginable.

It was a very special birthday for Prabhas as it was the first one after he set such a massive record at the box office with his last outing, which seems absolutely indestructible. Despite being such a special one, Prabhas decided not to have any grand party but to spend it in a simple way only with his close childhood friends and family.