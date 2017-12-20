Prabhas an absolute darling, says Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in the upcoming film “Saaho”, says the “Baahubali” star is an “absolute darling” to work with.

Shraddha did a question and answer session with her fans on Wednesday on Twitter, where she was asked about Prabhas.

“He is an absolute darling. One of the best people I have met,” Shraddha replied.

Shraddha, daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, finds it hard to choose between her different talents.

“It’s so hard to choose! I love acting, singing and dancing. Am living my dream everyday so, love every single thing about it,” Shraddha tweeted.

During the chat, Shraddha also expressed her desire to work with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.