Power Couple! Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya’s romantic trip to Ibiza is pure wanderlust

The marriage goals set by this South power couple has just got better! We are talking about the much in love couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. The couple, who had a grand yet private wedding in Goa, is all set to celebrate their first anniversary soon. But before that, the actress, riding high on the success of their recent movies, took off on a trip to Ibiza with hubby Naga Chaitanya.

The two of them are currently enjoying a fun vacation in the beachy location of Ibiza which seems to have caught the fascination of many celebrities recently. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni are totally setting the perfect vacation goals and their pictures will make you want to go on a vacation now with your loved ones! One of the images shared by Samantha features her chilling atop the yacht as the actress and her hubby Naga Chaitanya are laughing whole heartedly.

Another cute picture features the actress kissing her hubby during what looks like a club and she captioned the picture, “My ray of light @chayakkineni.” While Naga Chaitanya has stayed away from sharing pictures, Samantha went on to share some more pictures from the vacation. One of them included her sporting a rather sexy bikini. Here’s a glimpse of the same:

View this post on Instagram Inner peace 😎 A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Sep 25, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

That is not all! The vacation will not be attending here. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni will be extending their holiday further, as they will now take off to Spain. Samantha thanked Ibiza for giving her the most memorable trip saying, “Thank you for the memories Ibiza. you are truly special.” After this, the couple will join the rest of the family which includes Nagarjuna, Amala and their son Akhil Akkineni in Spain. In fact, Nagarjuna too took to social media to share about him flying out on a plane.