Posters of commando 2: The edgy and fierce Vidyut Jammwal

Commando 2 is the second instalment of Commando series and is based on the story of a commander who is on a mission to eradicate black money.

Commando movie had only Vidyut Jammwal and Pooja Chopra as lead but in the second instalment of Commando we have long star line starring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala.

New poster of commando 2 is out and the best thing is that each star cast has released their own poster on their twitter account and with catchy caption with it.

They have given name of the character they are playing and with that they have written something interesting let’s see that what they have written.

Starting with:

Esha Gupta: Bold.Sexy.Smart .. Maria is here to only sway you with her charm

Freddy Daruwala: If you liked me in Holiday, then you’re surely gonna love me here!Fierce, Tough and Intence!! ACP Bakhtawar Khan is here!

If you liked me in Holiday, then you’re surely gonna love me here!Fierce, Tough and Intence!! ACP Bakhtawar Khan is here!#Commando2Poster pic.twitter.com/cJNcqgQiii — Freddy (@Freddydaruwala) January 20, 2017

Adah Sharma: And here it is!!Presenting Bhavna Reddy. Get ready to taste some mind boggling action.

And here it is!!Presenting Bhavna Reddy. Get ready to taste some mind boggling action #Commando2Poster #commando2 #adahsharma 💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/JDPZd5bOSf — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) January 20, 2017

Commando 2 is Directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is all set to hit the screens on March 3, 2017.