Poster of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ released, does not mention KriArj and Zee as squabble continues

John Abraham recently posted a poster of his new film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran on social media. “The ultimate countdown to the mission begins. A thrilling journey of patriotism & pride launches on 4th May 2018. #1MonthToParmanu but a shocker drops your way tomorrow itself! @DianaPenty #AbhishekSharma @bomanirani.”

However, the poster did not mention KriArj and Zee Studios as production partners. There has been a news that an FIR has been filed by the partners for illegally terminating their contract. As quoted by IB Times, the actor later said, “There has been no case registered by Zee, as reported by some sections of the media. No such FIR has been registered and this fact can be verified from the said police station as well.”

Prernaa Arora, founder of KriArj Entertainment told Mid-Day, “We are also planning to approach the Producers Guild [The Film & Television Producers Guild of India] and make an official complaint with them as well. John will become the laughing stock of the industry when the truth comes out. His case will serve as an example [for others].”

As reported by Spotboye.com, she also said, “I would like to tell John: Look at your own lifestyle. Who is he? Is he a King? Is he a Prince? Did he come into this industry with a throne on his head? He is only a model who has gone through several ups and downs. Directors are not dying to work with him. He is not Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff.”

In a reply to John Abraham’s statement calling her trader, she called the actor a traitor, as reported by IB Times, “I am glad. I call him a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He has used very derogatory language, it shows his upbringing. I have a father who can answer him but he is a dignified man who won’t stoop low. And think of it, what is he making in Parmanu? Is it for the army? Is it for the country?” Is he making a patriotic film? Or is it for those Rs 2 crore? His marketing campaign is a sham. If I am a trader, John is a traitor for sure. Honestly, his class has shown up.”