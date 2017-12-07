Post Shashi Kapoor’s demise, Ranbir Kapoor hits the gym, resumes shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic

The Kapoor clan, the Indian film and theatre industry suffered a major loss when legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passed away after a prolonged illness. The actor was 79 and was survived by his three children- Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor was in attendance at his grand-uncle and veteran actor Shashi Kapoor’s last rites on Tuesday as the entire Kapoor clan bid farewell to their family member. As Raj Kapoor said in Joker that the show must go on, Ranbir Kapoor is following his grandfather’s ideology.

Ranbir Kapoor has headed to Cape Town to begin the next schedule of Sanjay Dutt biopic. The actor, who is grieving the loss of his granduncle, was seen hitting the gym before resuming the shooting of the film.

Kunal Gir, Ranbir’s personal trainer, shared a couple of clips from the gym session in Cape Town. Dressed in a blue t-shirt with black track shorts, Ranbir was seen doing his upper body work out. He was also seen in a photo with one of their crew members on the sets of the film.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal. It is slated to release in 2018.