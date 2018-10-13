Post rape allegations, Alok Nath sends defamation notice to Vinta Nanda

Earlier we reported of Vinta Nanda, a veteran writer-producer of the avant-garde 1990s’ show “Tara” fame, accusing actor Alok Nath — known for his “sanskaari” on-screen image — of sexually violating her almost two decades ago. Nath has now filed a defamation case against Nanda by countering the allegations.

“I have waited for this moment to come for 19 years,” Nanda wrote in a long, heart-wrenching Facebook post, referring to the “predator in question” as “the actor par excellence who is known as the most ‘sanskaari’ (cultured) person in the film and television industry”.

It didn’t take long for other actors who have worked with Alok Nath to come forward and recount their rendezvous aided by his alleged misdeeds. From Renuka Shahane, Sandhya Mridul to Himani Shivpuri, the actor was surrounded by allegations.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Alok Nath’s lawyer said, “It’s easy to make these allegations. That too of an incident, which is alleged to have taken place 19 years back. Now, this by itself shows that the entire allegations are false on the face of it. A person will never wait on a period of 19 years to make the allegations. I believe that this all has been done only to defame his reputation and nothing beyond that.”