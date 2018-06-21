Post Race 3 success, controversial queens Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant ask for 5 crore each from Salman Khan

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is a box-office hit, has already crossed Rs 200 crore. Though the film had received quite a lot of negative reviews from film crtics. Now, two of the most controversial contestants Arshi Khan, Rakhi Swant of Bigg Boss reality TV show have demanded Rs 5 crore each from superstar Salman Khan.

Speaking to reporters Arshi laughingly said, “I want Rs 5 crore from Salman because I really promoted his movie well and deserve a bit of share.” Rakhi too joined and jokingly asked, “What will Salman do with so much money. Will you (Salman) take this money to qabr (grave)?”

Both Rakhi and Arshi had recently appeared on a chat show hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, who the latter sensationally told about her famous tweet on having sex with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.

Speaking to Rajeev Khandelwal on his chat show JuzzBat, Arshi had said, “I respect Mr Afridi a lot. He has done a lot for me. That tweet was a mistake and I should not have addressed him openly about such sensitive issues. Afridi Sahaab ke bahut ehsaan hai mujh par.”

In 2015, Arshi had stunned everyone by famously tweeting, “Yes, I had sex with Afridi. Do I need the Indian media’s permission to sleep with someone? It’s my personal life. For me it was love.”