Post kidney surgery, Selena Gomez all set for ‘first performance’ at American Music Awards

New Delhi: Looks like Selena Gomez, who recently underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery, is all set for her “first performance in over a year” after treatment at Sunday’s American Music Awards.

The elated 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram account and a shared a video of her rehearsing on her recently released song ‘Wolves.’

The video was captioned, “My first performance in over a year.. the AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. ‘Heart wants what it wants,’ after treatment and now ‘Wolves’. This Sunday.”

The ‘Fetish’ hit-maker revealed in September that she was suffering with Lupus and fortunately found a willing donor in her ‘beautiful friend’ Francia Raisa. The 2017 American Music Awards are all set to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC.