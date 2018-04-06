Post Blackbuck poaching case verdict, Bollywood stars gather at Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s house

On Thursday, Jodhpur sessions court convicted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case. Apart from Salman Khan, actors who were also involved in the case, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre got an acquittal from the court. Well, after this big decision of the court, many Bollywood celebs reached Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s house to meet their families.

Family members including Salman’s brother Sohail and Arbaaz, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma were spotted at Salman’s Galaxy Apartment in suburban Bandra. Soon after the judgment was announced, Congress leader Baba Siddiqui rushed to the actor’s house.

Arbaaz’s ex-wife Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora, ‘Race 3’ producer Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, along with her parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, Sneha Ullal and Daisy Shah were seen visiting his residence. Sonakshi, Sneha and Daisy were launched in Bollywood as actors by Salman.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who is a close friend of the 52-year-old actor, cancelled the success party of his latest release, ‘Baaghi 2’, and left for Jodhpur. After the verdict, fans had gathered outside the ‘Sultan’ actor’s house. Police constables were also stationed outside the building.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was in Delhi to promote his upcoming film ‘October’, tweeted, “I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. Salman Khan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I’m sure he will come out of this stronger.”

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal were also spotted outside Saif Ali Khan’s residence post-hearing. Lolo and Sandeep met Saif and shared their emotions with him.

