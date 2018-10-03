Post alleged breakup Sidharth Malhotra finally opens up about the bond he shares with Alia Bhatt

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt’s alleged affair was talk of the town and the duo were in deep love but suddenly things started changing and they both separated their path and got split, the reason is now known why the love birds broke up. And the reports even suggested that Alia and Sidharth are not on talking terms after the breakup. But now Sidharth Malhotra has finally broken his silence and said how important bond he shares with Alia.

In an interview with Filmfare the actor said,“Of course. We started our journey together, we have done two films. Varun, Alia and I have a deep connect. We’ve shared many emotions and experiences together. So the bond will always remain.”

After Student of The Year, Varun, Alia and Sidharth never got the chance to star in one film, and the actor also wishes that it can happen , “People keep telling us that we should do a film together. But let’s see. It’s a matter of us getting the right script and a director like Karan Johar. Because only he can manage that. But now he’s doing Takht. Everyone is busy with their own journeys”, the actor said.

On the work front Sidharth is busy with his upcoming movie Jabariya Jodi in Lucknow opposite Parineeti Chopra. Thereafter, Sidharth will begin shooting for Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic directed by Vishnuvardhan.