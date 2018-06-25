Poonam Pandey’s plastic ban tweet sparks row on plastic surgery in Bollywood; twitterati make memes and jokes

Hot and sizzling actress Poonam Pandey has always grabbed attention through her sensuous and semi-nude pictures on social media. But now the actress has tweeted a hilarious post on her twitter account on plastic ban, “Plastic banned ho gya hai…. जिसने जिसने प्लास्टिक सर्जरी की है, वे रास्तेपर ना घुमे। (Plastic is banned, those who have opted for a surgery, please do not move out!)”, she wrote.

Plastic banned ho gya hai…. जिसने जिसने प्लास्टिक सर्जरी की है, वे रास्तेपर ना घुमे। 😨 — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) 23 June 2018



Well that was a hilarious tweet, but twitterati are targeting Bollywood actresses who have done alleged plastic surgery. Memes and jokes are made on the same.

You gotta protect your assets. — Karan Singhal (@KaranSing0) 24 June 2018

Seriously this is supposed to be a joke? Please come up with some good ones! — Deb Krishna (@iamdkg007) 24 June 2018

Are u going for a breast reduction now? Coz i can sense plastic in there too. — Useless Engineer (@useless_Er) 24 June 2018

Specially plastic woman the one and only RAKHI SAWANT 😂😂 — Kuldeep Singh (@Kuldeep1309) 24 June 2018

Tumko b Ghar me rehna padega — રજત મકવાણા (@rajatmakwana2) 24 June 2018

Poonam knows how to be in news, talking more about her she became famous in 2011 after her controversial statement where she promised to the Indian cricket team that she would take off her clothes and go nude if India wins. Post that, the model-actress has been posting nude pictures of herself and Internet goes crazy every time she posts something new.