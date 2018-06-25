Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#ChandaKochhar
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#ArvindKejriwal
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Poonam Pandey’s plastic ban tweet sparks row on plastic surgery in Bollywood; twitterati make memes and jokes

Poonam Pandey’s plastic ban tweet sparks row on plastic surgery in Bollywood; twitterati make memes and jokes

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 25, 2018 03:07 pm
FOLLOW US:

Hot and sizzling actress Poonam Pandey has always grabbed attention through her sensuous and semi-nude pictures on social media. But now the actress has tweeted a hilarious post on her twitter account on plastic ban, “Plastic banned ho gya hai…. जिसने जिसने प्लास्टिक सर्जरी की है, वे रास्तेपर ना घुमे। (Plastic is banned, those who have opted for a surgery, please do not move out!)”, she wrote.

Well that was a hilarious tweet, but twitterati are targeting Bollywood actresses who have done alleged plastic surgery. Memes and jokes are made on the same.

Poonam knows how to be in news, talking more about her she became famous in 2011 after her controversial statement where she promised to the Indian cricket team that she would take off her clothes and go nude if India wins. Post that, the model-actress has been posting nude pictures of herself and Internet goes crazy every time she posts something new.

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK