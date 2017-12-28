Pooja Hegde to celebrate New Year in London!

Pooja Hegde, who has been living out of a suitcase since the last couple of months with back to back releases and promotions, has finally decided to take some time off from work and travel to London to bring in the New Year festivity. It has been a busy year for Pooja shooting relentlessly for her movies among other professional commitments.

With back-to-back work commitments and hectic schedule, Pooja didn’t get to spend much time with her family. So while making up for it, the versatile actress will be taking off to London to bring in the Christmas and New Year celebrations with her extended family. Pooja says, ” Love taking this time of the year off,spend time with family and friends,but also spend time with myself.London is pretty magical around Christmas.

The actress recently also refused to endorse weight loss bills by a reputed pharmaceutical company. She is aware of the side effects in the wake of the unnatural weight loss treatment.

Brand and film offers have been pouring in for Pooja after her award-winning debut in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro. Well known for popularizing aerial yoga, the gorgeous actress has an enviable slim figure.

Aware of the side effects of such pills, Pooja points out that she doesn’t want to promote something that is not good for health.