Pooja Doshi fought fear of heights in ‘Kaadhali’

Chennai: Actress Pooja Doshi says she overcame her fear of heights with forthcoming Telugu romantic comedy “Kaadhali”, slated to hit the screens on Friday.

The film, which also stars Sai Ronak and Harish Kalyan, marks Pooja’s acting debut.

Talking about how she overcame her fear of heights, Pooja told IANS: “We went to Sri Lanka to shoot a song. This location is called World’s End, a sheer cliff with a drop of about 4000 ft. I couldn’t imagine myself dancing on it because I’m really scared of heights.”

With a lot of encouragement from her peers, Pooja overcame her fear of heights.

“The people around me on the sets motivated me a lot. When I finally shot the song, everyone clapped for me and it felt so good. The song’s visuals have come out so well,” she said.

She plays a doctor in the film, which has been directed by Pattabhi.

The southern filmdom is quite new to Pooja, who admits to having been apprehensive when she signed the project.

“Initially, I did feel nervous because I don’t know anybody in the south. But I was keen to explore opportunities as a lot of leading heroines – Genelia D’Souza and Ileana D’Cruz – had started their career here.

“I still wasn’t convinced because I had heard a lot of dark stories about how difficult it is for a heroine to land a clean role.”

Her notion changed after meeting her director.