Pooja Dadwal, Salman Khan’s co-star suffering from TB, has no money; wants the superstar to help her

Salman Khan’s film, Veergati co-actress Pooja Dadwal is hospitalised in Mumbai’s Sewri TB Hospital. As per the reports of a leading daily, the actress is suffering from tuberculosis and lung-related sickness. Moreover, the actress is also facing financial crisis as she doesn’t even have a penny to pay for a cup of tea. Reportedly, she also tried to get in touch with Salman Khan for financial help but with no luck she couldn’t get any help from his side.

While talking with a leading daily, Pooja Dadwal said, “I learned 6 months ago that I had something as serious as TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea.”

Sadly, sources close to the actress have also said that her husband and other family members have also left her into illness. For people who don’t know Pooja Dadwal has worked in films like Hindustan and Sindoor Saugandh.

We hope she gets well soon!