Pooja Dadwal receives help from Salman Khan says “Finally, after weeks I will be able to afford a cup of tea”
As we all know, Salman Khan’s Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal is diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB) and admitted in Mumbai’s TB Hospital. Well, ever since the actress got hospitalised, she has been seeking help for her medical expenses. And guess what, Salman Khan finally helped Pooja Dadwal.
Yes, after learning about Pooja’s condition through her video in which she asked Salman for help, he immediately asked his Being Human team to help Pooja. In a video, Pooja said, “Salman sir, today, I am at that point in my life when I really need your help. Some of my friends have helped me come out from the well of death. Neither do I have money for my treatment, nor do I have someone to support me. I don’t expect any money from you sir, but I want my treatment to be done. I want to live again. I hope, seeing my present condition, you will stand by me.”
According to Mumbai Mirror, Salman sent two bags of clothes and some other gifts to her. After getting help, Pooja was quoted by the publication, “Finally, I will be moving to a private hospital and I hope that I will get back on my feet soon. At least now, after weeks I will be able to afford a cup of tea. Thanks to all these good people.”
Apart from Salman, Cine and Television Artiste’s Association (CINTAA) has also extended their helping hand to Pooja in the form of monthly cheques. Well, earlier, actor Ravi Kishan had also helped Pooja by sending fruits and some cash to the hospital.
We hope Pooja gets well soon.