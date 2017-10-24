Pooja Bhatt writes book on how she overcame alcoholism

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is writing a book on how she overcame alcoholism and hopes she can help others deal with their problem by talking about her journey.

She, however, says it is not her autobiography. The book is co-authored with Roshmila Bhattacharya and will be published by Penguin Random House India next year.

“I would like to emphasise that it is not an autobiography. At 45, I am too young to write my memoirs. As they say in filmi terms, ‘Picture abhi baki hai, mere dost’. But I can help others like me deal with their problem by talking about my journey,” says Bhatt.

She points out that she has not touched liquor since 10 months. “It hasn’t been easy but it hasn’t been too difficult either. A series of chapters in a book called life,” Bhatt asserts.

“It wasn’t planned but we have announced the book on Bhai Dooj, when traditionally Indians have just ushered in a new year. As the Diwali lights continue to sparkle around us, please support me on this journey the way you always have through all my films,” she says.

Swati Chopra, Commissioning Editor of Penguin Random House India, says the book is an incredibly brave one, about a topic that most people, especially women, would be hesitant to talk about in India.

“Pooja writes about overcoming alcoholism with courage and honesty that is rare, especially in image-conscious Bollywood, making this a truly groundbreaking book. We, at Penguin Random House India, are proud to publish this book that will definitely not be a run-of-the-mill celebrity memoir,” she says.

In an interview in March, Bhatt had spoken about her battle with the bottle saying, “If I didn’t quit now, I’d have drank myself to the grave.”