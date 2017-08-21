Pooja Bhatt completes eight months of sobriety

Mumbai: Pooja Bhatt has successfully completed eight months of sobriety and the actor-director is ecstatic about it.

The 45-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the news. “Oh and today is eight months of sobriety for me! Have come a pretty long way baby! Here’s to the rest of the journey! #onedayatatime,” wrote Pooja, alongside a selfie. The “Jism 2” director decided to quit drinking on Christmas last year.

“I quit drinking because I thought somewhere I had fallen in that trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself.

“We here try to brush things under the carpet. People put up this facade that they are under control by saying things like Its socially acceptable, I am not that drunk,” Pooja had shared at an event early this year.