Pooja Bhatt completes eight months of sobriety

Mumbai: Pooja Bhatt has successfully completed eight months of sobriety and the actor-director is ecstatic about it.
The 45-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the news. “Oh and today is eight months of sobriety for me! Have come a pretty long way baby! Here’s to the rest of the journey! #onedayatatime,” wrote Pooja, alongside a selfie. The “Jism 2” director decided to quit drinking on Christmas last year.
“I quit drinking because I thought somewhere I had fallen in that trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself.
Also Read: Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 3 will be bold love quadrangle starring three men and a woman
“We here try to brush things under the carpet. People put up this facade that they are under control by saying things like Its socially acceptable, I am not that drunk,” Pooja had shared at an event early this year.