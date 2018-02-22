Pony-tailed Taimur Ali Khan staring curiously at dad Saif’s picture will surely make your day!
Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation and now a new picture of the little munchkin is going viral on internet. In the latest picture, Taimur is looking very different. He has a pony tail and, as the picture is taken from the side, it is difficult to recognise him. Taimur is seen giving a cute stare to dad Saif’s picture, which is a pure bliss to the eyes.
As Taimur belongs to the royal family – Kapoor and Tagore- Pataudi, he doesn’t shy at all in front of people. He royally gives poses, like a prince looking unblinkingly towards the camera at an event. A fan page shared the photo on Instagram, of Taimur staring at his dad Saif’s photograph. His pony tail look will melt a million hearts on social media.
Meanwhile, his grandfather Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor aren’t too happy with the media attention and paparazzi. While talking to the leading daily Randhir Kapoor said that, “Every day I get up in the morning, and I see a picture of my grandson in the newspaper. The paparazzi is permanently stationed below the house. Now, everyone recognises his maid also! That’s because of the paparazzi.”
Rishi Kapoor expressed the same saying that, “There is so much social exposure today. Earlier journals and magazines used to come every fortnightly. Now, every day we have news about films.” That wasn’t it, the two were even upset with the paparazzi for creating different looks. While Randhir said, “The media has created this. Now, you have the ‘airport look’ and ‘gym look’ also”, Rishi added saying, “There is a ‘chautha look’ (funeral look) too. You go to a funeral and everyone is like ‘look at his shade of badge, the glasses.”
