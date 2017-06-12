Plot of ‘Transformers’ is complicated: Anthony Hopkins

London: Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins says he had a great time working on “Transformers: The Last Knight”, but finds the plot of the movie complicated.

The 79-year-old actor has joined the franchise as Sir Edmund Burton, who devoted his life to the study of ancestries of humans and Transformers, reported Contactmusic.

“It’s so very complicated and there’s the whole mythology of four previous films that come into play. I have to admit, I don’t quite get all of it.

“All I know is I play a highly educated, eccentric English lord. I had a terrific time making it. Mark Wahlberg was wonderful to work with, the locations were excellent and I showed up, put my costume on, said my lines and stayed out of trouble. That’s all I ever do. It beats working for a living,” Hopkins says.