Playing transgender isn’t easy: Kubbra Sait

Mumbai, Actress Kubbra Sait says essaying a transgender in web series “Sacred Games” was challenging as there was no reference material.”‘Sacred Games’ has actually turned out to be the most challenging experience of my acting career. Playing a transgender isn’t easy as there are hardly any references that you can source out and seek help from,” Kubbra said in a statement to IANS. “I went by my gut instinct and tried doing what I was told to on the set. I hope the audience likes my performance,” she added.

Kubbra made her debut with Salman Khan’s “Ready” in 2011. She went on to do projects like “Jodi Breakers” and “Sultan”. The story of “Sacred Games”, based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 thriller novel, revolves around Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Actress Radhika Apte plays Anjali Mathur, an investigating officer. Kubbra says the “role demanded sensitivity and empathy”. She will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy” alongside Ranveer Singh and ALTBalaji’s web series “A Family”.