Playing Sharada gives me a lot of happiness: Priyamvada Kant in Tenali Rama

Actor Priyamvada Kant, who is part of mythological show Tenali Rama, says that the show falls in the comedy genre too, which makes it more challenging. “Tenali Rama is a mythological comedy, a first of its kind. We all know comedy is the hardest genre, and this show both comedy rolled into one, and it is extremely challenging. Getting the diction, the body language right, carrying the costume and then being able to make people laugh, it’s crazy and a bit emotional. I’m glad we have all been able to crack it and the show is a success,” she says.

Talking about her character in the show, she says, “Sharda is an absolute delight she’s fun, innocent, full of spunk and life. She is intelligent and loves her family. I love playing this character as it gives me a lot of happiness in my personal life as well.”

She adds, “Playing the lead is exciting, but it’s a lot of hard work as well. One has to carry a lot of responsibility on oneself. Whether the show does well, or doesn’t, it all depends on you.”

In fact, the actor loves her look in the show as well. “I am in love with my look, it’s a prehistoric look. Initially, it was little hard to adjust to it and carry it. But now I’m super comfortable. They say women look nice in Indian attire. I’m swarmed with compliments for this one,” she says.

Ask her if looking good is important to her, and she says, “I think these days everyone wants to look good. And being on screen makes it all the more necessary. People expect that from you. When people are tuning in to watch you every day you, as an actor have to give your best,” she says.