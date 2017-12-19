Planning to watch Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai? Check out the ticket prices first

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is undoubtedly the most awaited film of 2017. Thus, the advance booking has already been started at the box office. However, if you check out the ticket prices of Tiger Zinda Hai then it will definitely leave you in shock.

Yes, the craze for Tiger Zinda Hai has reached to another level as theatre owners also couldn’t stop themselves to take an advantage of it. Recently, we came across with the ticket rates of Tiger Zinda Hai and we must say that it will definitely make your wallet empty.

In many metropolitan cities of India, Tiger Zinda Hai’s ticket rates have reached to cloud nine. In Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore, are the ones which have this price hike. Some of the theatres are charging around Rs 1000 to Rs 2400 per ticket.

Though the classes of the theatres are different but this will definitely be hard to afford for common people. Salman and Katrina’s Tiger Zinda Hai is releasing on December 22. And according to BookMyShow, cities like Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Surat, Tinsukia, Yavatmal and so on have already started advance booking since December 17.