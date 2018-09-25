Piyush Sahdev’s character has different shades

Piyush Sahdev says his character Abu Fazl in the upcoming show “Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali” has different shades. It is the tale of Prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali that will unfold from October 1.

“I am grateful to be a part of a show like ‘Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali’. It is an epic love saga which has been recreated. My character Abul Fazl has different shades. He’s a warrior and a poet,” Piyush said.

“He’s the one who wrote ‘Ain-i-Akbari’. Abul Fazl was very close to emperor Akbar. This character of Abu Fazl was never well-established in the previous versions of this story, but I am glad that it will be very well showcased in ‘Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali’,” he added.