Piyush Sahdev estranged wife Akangsha Rawat finally speaks out about the rape case and divorce

Piyush Sahdev estranged wife Akangsha Rawat was silent on the issue from quite a long time, but now she has revealed some information about the broken marriage and Piyush Sahdev rape case. Piyush Sahdev was arrested on 22 November by Versova police station after a model filed a complained against the actor for raping her, and now the actor is in Arthur road jail.

“While everyone is waiting for my quote, I know what my statement can do to Piyush’s reputation. But I’m still quiet. I hope and wish that his family can respect and value this gesture,” Akangsha was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

Earlier Akangsha filed a case accusing Piyush for cruelty and harassment, but she kept mum on the issue. “I don’t want to talk on that for now. But I will, very soon, I will talk on everything soon,” she said.

Piyush and Akangsha used to stay in live in before they they got married “Yes, we had moved in together. We were in a live-in relationship for 10 months before we tied the knot.”

Piyush had earlier announced his separation and said that he and his wife were heading for divorce. Akangsha has now clarified that they were yet to file for divorce since the decision was not so easy.

“Yes, you are right that we have not yet filed for divorce. It’s not an easy decision to take when you think of divorce. We both wanted to feel that it was indeed over between us. I am not going back to him. And that’s for sure,” she said.